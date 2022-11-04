Disqualified after third speeding offence in 20 months

A man who was caught driving at 138km in a 100 km zone was convicted and fined €200 and disqualified from driving for three months.



Cirprian Florian Bonescu, 77 Kilcarn Court, Navan, Co Meath was traveling with his son's vehicle in convoy on September 25, last year when he passed through a speed checkpoint on the N4 at Cornagillagh, Co Leitrim.

Mr Bonescu did not pay the subsequent fine.



Defending solicitor, Peter Collins, noted that his client had gone with his son to purchase a second hand vehicle on the date in question. The two vehicles had been travelling home in convoy when they encountered the speed checkpoint. Mr Collins noted that the son had been dealt with in a previous court sitting.



It was noted that Mr Bonescu had five previous convictions, three of which were for speeding, over a period of just 20 months.

Judge Sandra Murphy referred to the number of speeding offences imposed on the defendant in such a short period of time and added, “the speed is quite high” before convicting him and fining him €200 and disqualifying him from driving for three months.



Mr Collins asked that no disqualification be imposed adding that this offence will incur five penalty points which will leave him with 10 points on his licence, adding the threat of losing his licence if he committed another offence “will put manners on him.”

However Judge Murphy disagreed noting that Mr Bonescu had already been disqualified for a month for a previous speeding offence “and that hasn't taught him anything,” she remarked.



Judge Murphy reiterated the need for a disqualification in this instance, but agreed to fix recognisance in the event of an appeal at the request of Mr Collins.