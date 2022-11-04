Search

04 Nov 2022

Disqualified after third speeding offence in 20 months

Nine month prison sentence imposed at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for stealing a bank debit card

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

04 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

A man who was caught driving at 138km in a 100 km zone was convicted and fined €200 and disqualified from driving for three months.


Cirprian Florian Bonescu, 77 Kilcarn Court, Navan, Co Meath was traveling with his son's vehicle in convoy on September 25, last year when he passed through a speed checkpoint on the N4 at Cornagillagh, Co Leitrim.
Mr Bonescu did not pay the subsequent fine.


Defending solicitor, Peter Collins, noted that his client had gone with his son to purchase a second hand vehicle on the date in question. The two vehicles had been travelling home in convoy when they encountered the speed checkpoint. Mr Collins noted that the son had been dealt with in a previous court sitting.


It was noted that Mr Bonescu had five previous convictions, three of which were for speeding, over a period of just 20 months.
Judge Sandra Murphy referred to the number of speeding offences imposed on the defendant in such a short period of time and added, “the speed is quite high” before convicting him and fining him €200 and disqualifying him from driving for three months.


Mr Collins asked that no disqualification be imposed adding that this offence will incur five penalty points which will leave him with 10 points on his licence, adding the threat of losing his licence if he committed another offence “will put manners on him.”
However Judge Murphy disagreed noting that Mr Bonescu had already been disqualified for a month for a previous speeding offence “and that hasn't taught him anything,” she remarked.


Judge Murphy reiterated the need for a disqualification in this instance, but agreed to fix recognisance in the event of an appeal at the request of Mr Collins.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media