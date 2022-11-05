Search

05 Nov 2022

Fined €250 for ‘momentary lapse’

€2,500 fine for use of marked diesel at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

05 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

A Romanian national who had a “momentary lapse” in concentration resulting in a collision with another vehicle was convicted and fined €250.


The court heard that Catalin Becheanu, 1 Tanner Hall, Athy Road, Carlow was driving his work van south on the N61 at 4.55pm on June 18, 2020 when he entered Knockadoobrushna, Boyle.


He applied the brakes and lost control of his van, crossing the road and colliding with another vehicle.
The occupants of both vehicles were taken to Sligo University Hospital for observation.


He was later charged with careless driving.


Sgt Lisa Sewell said that it was “a lapse of concentration” on behalf of Mr Becheanu, “combined with non familiarity of the area”.


The court heard the defendant had no previous record and was very cooperative with gardai.


Defending solicitor, John Anderson said that his client had shown remorse for his actions.


He explained that Mr Becheanu was a 35-year-old married man who worked full time.


The vehicle involved in the accident was a company van. He noted that his client still worked with the same company and had done so for the past five years.


“He also has no penalty points,” said Mr Anderson.


Judge Sandra Murphy said she was satisfied this was “a momentary lapse, an aberration.”


She convicted and fined him €250 but said she would not disqualify him.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media