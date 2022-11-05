Fined €250 for ‘momentary lapse’

A Romanian national who had a “momentary lapse” in concentration resulting in a collision with another vehicle was convicted and fined €250.



The court heard that Catalin Becheanu, 1 Tanner Hall, Athy Road, Carlow was driving his work van south on the N61 at 4.55pm on June 18, 2020 when he entered Knockadoobrushna, Boyle.



He applied the brakes and lost control of his van, crossing the road and colliding with another vehicle.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to Sligo University Hospital for observation.



He was later charged with careless driving.



Sgt Lisa Sewell said that it was “a lapse of concentration” on behalf of Mr Becheanu, “combined with non familiarity of the area”.



The court heard the defendant had no previous record and was very cooperative with gardai.



Defending solicitor, John Anderson said that his client had shown remorse for his actions.



He explained that Mr Becheanu was a 35-year-old married man who worked full time.



The vehicle involved in the accident was a company van. He noted that his client still worked with the same company and had done so for the past five years.



“He also has no penalty points,” said Mr Anderson.



Judge Sandra Murphy said she was satisfied this was “a momentary lapse, an aberration.”



She convicted and fined him €250 but said she would not disqualify him.