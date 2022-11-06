Disqualified for three years following plea to drink driving charge at Leitrim Court

A Roscommon man was disqualified for three years after he offered a guilty plea to a single count of drink driving when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.



The court heard that gardai attended the scene of a road traffic accident at 8.30pm on December 13, 2021 at Ballynamony, Carrick-on- Shannon.

They found a vehicle on its side with the driver's side facing upwards.



A male exited out the driver's side of the vehicle and gardai spoke with him and he gave his name as Sean Beck, 5 Saint Ronan's Park, Arigna, Co Roscommon.



A subsequent breath test showed an alcohol reading of 76mcg per 100ml of breath.



It was noted that Mr Beck had no previous convictions and it was also observed that the road had been extremely wet on the night of the accident and visibility had been very poor due to foggy conditions.



No one was injured in the accident and Mr Beck was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

Defending solicitor, John McGuinness explained that his client had been travelling to Carrick-on-Shannon on a very foggy evening. He had overcorrected and ended up crashing into a ditch.



He said his client was “putting his hands up” in relation to this offence and had offered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

“He is a young man, 30 years of age, and he is working locally,” said Mr McGuinness.



He asked for only one concession, that the inevitable disqualification be postponed until January 2023.

Judge Murphy convicted and fined Mr Beck €250 and disqualified him from driving for three years. She agreed to postpone the disqualification until January 17, 2023.