Leitrim man returned to Árd Comhairle of AONTÚ

Ciarán Tracey with Deputy Peadar Tóibín, T.D., Founder and Party Leader
Leitrim man, Ciarán Tracey, has been returned to the Árd Comhairle of AONTÚ.
Mr Tracey, will continue to serve the Sligo-Leitrim Constituency and will represent Connaught, after the 2022 Árd Fheis, which was held in the North City Hotel, Gormanstown last month.
The 2022 Árd Fheis was the first time that the party was in a position, since its foundation in 2019 to hold an in-person Árd Fheis.
Following his return to the National Council Mr Tracey said: “The continuing return of an officer from Cumann Aontú Liatroma onto the Árd Comhairle, reflects the fact that our Leitrim Cumann was one of the first in the country to be formed, following the founding of Aontú, in January 2019 and the foundation of the Leitrim Cumann, established on February 25, 2019.
Mr Tracey continued: “As a party of ‘grassroots’ activism at a local level, I was delighted to see that approximately 400 party members and their guests” travelled for “this important Aontú annual event”.
“The social, economic and life-affirming values espoused by Aontú reflect my own,” he said, praising Party leader and founder, Deputy Peadar Tóibín, TD.
He said: “Aontú seeks to build a prosperous, sustainable Ireland where people who work hard, invest, take risks, as well as spending time in education, can make a good, decent and honest living. However, Aontú also wants to provide a ‘safety net’ for people in their times of need, when it comes to housing, health, education and transport.”
