Leitrim court imposes 120 hours community service for cannabis cultivation

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
A man who pleaded guilty to cultivating four cannabis plants to help his ill partner has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service.
Greg Smolan, Apartment 2, Knockglass, Ballinameen, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to the offence at his home address on March 19, last year.
Barrister, Karen Walsh, instructed by Martin Burke, noted that Mr Smolan had received a “very favourable probation report”.
She continued, noting Mr Smolan is 46 and the father of two children. He has a “very positive” work history and no previous offences of this nature on his record.
She said Mr Smolan had started to grow the cannabis to help his partner “who has Fibromyalgia”.
“He understands the gravity of the situation and I would ask for leniency in this,” she said.
Judge Sandra Murphy agreed, adding that Mr Smolan had entered a very early guilty plea.
She agreed he was suitable for community service and convicted and sentenced Mr Smolan to 120 hours in lieu of a custodial sentence.
