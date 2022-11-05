Proposed road closure for Dromahair

Leitrim County Council has published details of a proposed road closure in Dromahair later this month.
The closure Local Road: L-4163-2 an alley beside Patton’s Hall (shown in red on the map right).
The proposed dates of closure are from November 28 2022 to November 24, 2023.
Alternative routes have been provided via the R288, L-4163-3 and L-4163-1 (link roads north and south - shown in green on the map).
Any person aggrieved by the proposed decision to close the road can lodge an objection with the Director of Services for Economic Development, Planning & Transportation, Leitrim County Council, Aras an Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, no later than 12 noon on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.