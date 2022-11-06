Deaths in Leitrim Sunday, November 6, 2022

James (Jimbo) Downey, 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Donegal - The death has occurred of James known as Jimbo Downey. 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. House Private Please. Funeral arrangements to follow. All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home on 087 2218483. Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Leitrim - 30th October 2022, peacefully at St. Michael’s Hospice, Bromyard. Predeceased by his father Michael James. Beloved husband of Hannah and loving stepfather to Abileen.Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Josephine, his sisters Geraldine & Margaret, his brothers-in-law James (Courtney) & Michael (Pidala), his niece Stephanie & nephew Michael Brendan, his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & his wide circle of friends & neighbours. Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Brigid Clancy (née Mc Gowan), Muckrim, Kinlough, Leitrim - Peacefully, in the North West Hospice, Sligo following a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents, Jo and Mary Ann Mc Gowan, her husband Patrick, her baby son Gabriel and her grandson David. Sadly missed any lovingly remembered by her sons, John, Muckrim and Gerry (Mary), Tullaghan, daughters, Bernie Gallagher (PJ), Ballintrillick and Kathleen Coyle (Patsy), Frosses, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Ballyshannon Daycare Centre. Removal of remains on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Mary Brigid's funeral mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook page. Covid protocols remain in place. Enquiries to Gilmartin and Carty Funeral Services.

Sarah Margaret (Peggy) Keaveney (née Rankin), Ballinwing, Leitrim P.O, Carrick-on-Shannon -4th November 2022 (Peacefully) surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the staff in Abbey haven Nursing Home Boyle. Pre-deceased by her husband Luke, brothers Owen, Peter and Tom, sisters Eithne, Dymphna, Patsy and Una. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter Emer, son Luke and partner Sue (London), Grandchildren Michael and Camilla, sister Kathleen (London), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, “great neighbours” and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 10:15 o’ clock at St Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village followed by burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery alongside Peggy’s “Darling Luke”.

Seamus Owens, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Kilmore, Roscommon- Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Lily, his infant twin Dennis and his sister Marie. Sadly missed by his beloved wife, Stella, daughters Stephanie and Deirdre, son Damian, grandson Joe, son-in-law Jeremy, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Loretto and brothers Tom and Peter, extended family and friends. Reposing at Shivnans Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Sunday, 6th November, from 3pm to 5pm. followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, arriving for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 7th November, at 11am Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Teresa (Teasie) GAFFNEY (née Phelan), Laragon, Ballyfarnon, Roscommon / Sligo - November 4th, 2022, unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Tommie, infant son Francis, granddaughter Fiona and brother Padraig. Teasie will be sadly missed by her devoted sons Aidan,Thomas and Brendan, sister Maura, daughter-in-law Mary-Ann, grandchildren, Bridget, Jillian, Brendan, Róisín and Maeve, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, many good friends, her carers and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Tuesday evening (November 8th) from 4.30 p.m. until 7.30 p.m. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon, arriving 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.