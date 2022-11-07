Search

07 Nov 2022

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson congratulates Leitrim Distillery on global win

Don’t Worry Dwayne! It was worth a shot! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson congratulates Leitrim Distillery on global win

Dwayne The Rock Johnson congratulates The Shed Distillery

07 Nov 2022

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has proved yet again that he is the ultimate gracious competitor after Ireland’s Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin pipped him at the post to win a major global drinks award.

The Hollywood Icon took to twitter to congratulate the Leitrim gin brand and has promised to raise a glass of gunpowder gin to honour their win.  

 

Dwayne’s Teremana Tequila was one of 5 brands up for the 2022 Wine Enthusiast Star Award for International Spirit Brand of the Year, with Scotland’s Ardbeg and 2 US distilleries , Buffalo Trace and Woodford Reserve, also in the running.

The winner was announced by live link from Florida into the Gunpowder Gin Distillery to over 80 staff last week. The much-loved  Hollywood star took straight to twitter to praise the win, saying “That’s a big one! I Look forward to trying your Irish Gin!” and even asked the brand to follow his Teremana on social media!  “I can see you guys are a passionate brand and proud distillery.”

The team at Drumshanbo said they are in awe to receive the amazing shout out from The Rock himself: “We are huge fans of The Rock and we immediately followed him back! Teremana is an incredible brand. We were humbled to be shortlisted alongside Teremana and other globally-renowned spirits brand. We would like to congratulate all the amazing finalists – we are still on a high since the announcement yesterday!”

“Cheers to you Dwayne - it was definitely worth a shot!”

 

