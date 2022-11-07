Watch: Seamus O'Rourke evokes memories of 'The Road Man'

Carrigallen's Seamus O'Rourke is back in the national mindset after he recorded a wonderful story about “The Road Man.”
The piece was recorded for RTE's Country Wide radio programme on Damien O'Reilly's last show last week.
As usual Seamus' way of storytelling, of spinning the images has received massive praise nationwide.
Seamus regales a story about helping his father and brother to fix the water and the help they received from a young “Road Man” who lifted their spitits with his jovial personality and left a lasting impression.
Seamus O'Rourke is currently touring with his shows Ingestion and The Handyman.
He plays in Drumshanbo's The Mayflower this Thursday, November 10.He is travelling around the country this month with his show The Handy Man.
More details and ticket information on www.seamusorourke.com
