Search

07 Nov 2022

Watch: Seamus O'Rourke evokes memories of 'The Road Man'

Watch: Seamus O'Rourke evokes memories of 'The Road Man'

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

07 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

Carrigallen's Seamus O'Rourke is back in the national mindset after he recorded a wonderful story about “The Road Man.”
The piece was recorded for RTE's Country Wide radio programme on Damien O'Reilly's last show last week.


As usual Seamus' way of storytelling, of spinning the images has received massive praise nationwide.
Seamus regales a story about helping his father and brother to fix the water and the help they received from a young “Road Man” who lifted their spitits with his jovial personality and left a lasting impression.
Seamus O'Rourke is currently touring with his shows Ingestion and The Handyman.
He plays in Drumshanbo's The Mayflower this Thursday, November 10.He is travelling around the country this month with his show The Handy Man.
More details and ticket information on www.seamusorourke.com

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media