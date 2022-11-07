Improvements to voter registration process launched as new ‘Check the Register’ campaign begins

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien T.D. and Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, T.D. together encouraged the public to confirm and update their details on the electoral register or to register for the first time using a newly upgraded www.checktheregister.ie

Their comments come as a campaign launched this week to raise public awareness of changes to the electoral registration process.

Several improvements have been made to the process of registering to vote and updating registration details, arising from provisions in Part 3 of the Electoral Reform Act 2022, which were commenced on 13 October.

In addition to making the process more accessible, the changes to how the register is managed and maintained will ensure a robust electoral register into the future.

All electors are now being asked to visit www.checktheregister.ie to confirm or update their entry by adding their PPSN, Date of Birth and Eircode.

This will help local authorities to ensure that entries are accurate and up to date as well as enabling the identification of entries on the register that require follow up.

The core changes to the electoral registration process include:

- A move from fixed periods for updating details to rolling updates: Under the changes announced this week, continuous or rolling registration will allow updates or additions to the register at any time of year;

- Streamlining of the application process through use of PPSNs: The use of PPSNs will enable a simple identity data cross-check to protect and improve the integrity of the register, while streamlining the process for electors. This will mean that most people won’t have to visit a Garda station to have their forms witnessed;

- Registering to vote for the first time will now be possible online: PPSNs also enable online applications - for the first time people can register to vote or update their details online at any time;

- 16 and 17 year olds will be able to pre-register to vote: The introduction of a pending electors list to enable those 16 and 17 to pre-register and be automatically added to the register from when they turn 18.

- New provisions to make the register more accessible to all: The new process includes measures to facilitate electors whose safety might be at risk if their details were to be published on the register and those who have no address.

Minister Noonan said, “I am particularly pleased that we have introduced pre-registration for 16 and 17 year olds.

“Taken together, these changes give us a more accessible, flexible and modern system that’s simple and straightforward to use. It has never been easier for people to register to vote or update their details, so that’s what we’re encouraging everyone to do.

“This first phase of commencement of the Electoral Reform Act and the launch of this awareness campaign represents another step in delivering on significant electoral reforms and will help to ensure that our democracy is supported by robust electoral structures including a more accurate electoral register”.

A further phase of the project will see the development and roll out of a national system for use by all local authorities.

“This will further enhance the integrity of the register and ensure that a single high standard of security and data protection is applied to the electoral register and its underlying data.

Minister O’Brien emphasised that, “This is one further step in the work to safeguard our electoral processes. Every vote is important, and I encourage everyone to confirm or update their details on www.checktheregister.ie to make sure that they can have their say.”