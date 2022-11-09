Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - Gale warning for all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea for tomorrow, Thursday, November 10. South to southwest winds will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea. The warning is valid from 6am through to 10pm.
Pictured at McGuire’s Gala, Roosky,Brian Tuffy, from the Tuffy Group, Rachel Smith, who was named Leitrim’s Most Inspirational Person and David Mayne, Retail Operations Executive at Gala Retail.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.