Jurisdiction refused in 78-year-old Ballinaglera man's case

Judge Sandra Murphy refused jurisdiction in a District Court case concerning a 78-year-old man from Ballinaglera who appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon court on a number of assault and possession of weapon charges.

James Gilchrist, Crotty, Ballinaglera who was already in custody faced charges of assault and possession of a claw hammer at Main St, Drumshanbo on June 14, 2022, at the The Mart, Coolaney, Co Sligo on August 20, 2022 and at Straqdrinna, Ballinaglera on September 2, 2022. New charges were before the court and Sgt Brian Lee stated that Mr Gilchrist replied to the first one saying “Why did them men not book in my rams?”

And to the other charge he asked, “Have you the doctors name that stitched that guard? How many stitches did he get?” The case was opened before Judge Sandra Murphy for the court to decide on jurisdiction. Having heard some of the details of the charges and referring to a report she had requested from Dr O’Keeffe in Harristown, Judge Murphy refused jurisdiction. The state made an application to refuse bail and called an injured party and neighbour of the defendant to the stand to testify. He said he would be afraid if Mr Gilchrist was released.

Barrister Eoin McGovern for the defence said the 78-year-old was undertaking not to carry a claw hammer or slash hook in his jeep and would not interfere with witnesses.The defence also said Mr Gilchrist had no previous convictions before the court. Sgt Brian Lee said it was with “much sadness” that he believed Mr Gilchrist was liable to re-offend and had shown no remorse for the crimes committed. Judge Sandra Murphy said she was satisfied with the state’s objection to bail and remanded him in custody to Harristown District Court on November 4 to await DPP directions.