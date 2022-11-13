Drumshanbo publican vows to "do better"

A Drumshanbo publican was convicted and fined €1,000 for breaches of the law in September 2021.

Henry Sorohan of Henry's Haven, Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo was charged with selling intoxicating liquor at a time prohibited and breaking Covid rules on September 11, 2021.



The court heard Gardai were called about drinkers in the pub at 00.45 from a concerned citizen. Gardai said when they arrived at 1am there was a lot of loud noise but “everything went quiet” when they knocked on the door. Gardai spoke to the licence holder Mr Sorohan and inspected the premises. Inside they found the lights on, a barman, unfinished drinks on tables, €25 on the bar counter, ladies handbags at tables and a number of people “attempting to leave out the back smoking area.”

Gardai said people were holding alcohol and some became aggressive when told to move on. There were approx 35 people found on the premises.



Mr Sorohan pleaded guilty and the court heard there were six previous convictions. Solicitor John McGuinness said “before Covid he ran a steady ship” but that his client and pub trade in general has been struggling since Covid. He explained that his client said he had tried to move people on but couldn't and put his hands up. He committed to “do better.”

Mr Sorohan was convicted and fined €500 for sale of intoxicating liquor at a time prohibited and €500 for a Covid breach at Henry’s Haven, Drumshanbo on September 11, 2021.