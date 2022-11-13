Purchased clothes with a photo of a debit card in Carrick-on-Shannon

Edward Mongan, 6 Hayden's Lane, Lucan, Dublin was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 12 months for deception using a stolen AIB debit card on December 17, 2019 at Elvery’s Sport, Carrick-on-Shannon. Mr Mongan pleaded guilty to the offences. He was a juvenile at the time. The court heard Mr Mongan used a bank card that was not his to make three transactions.
Using a photo of the card, he purchased items worth €92.50, €214.80 and €242.85 in the Carrick-on-Shannon store. When staff sought ID for the third transaction he became argumentative. In total €790.55 was purchased from the shop using the card. Judge Sandra Murphy asked if compensation had been paid, but she was informed that the defendant has been serving a custodial sentence since September this year. He is due for release in February 2023.
The 21-year-old married man has an eight-month-old baby. The barrister representing the defendant told the court his client has changed since serving the prison sentence and does not want to miss any more of his daughter’s milestones.
Judge Murphy noted the defendant had 12 previous convictions - 11 for this exact offence. She conceded that the probation report was positive and that Mr Mongan showed remorse and positivity. She ruled as above, suspending the prison sentence for 12 months on good behaviour.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.