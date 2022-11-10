Show your support for ALONE with these classic Christmas cards

Little angels, Dublin 1960s - one of the images on the ALONE Christmas Cards
ALONE, the charity that supports older people to age at home, has partnered with Kelly Cards to release a range of Christmas cards for the holiday season.
The specially designed cards include images of Harry Clarke’s stained glass windows and winter scenes from Grafton Street in the 1960’s, among other designs. The cards are available in packs of eight each with a choice of one or two designs and retail at €11.
10% from each sale goes directly to ALONE to help support their vital services for older people this winter. The cards are available from good bookshops nationwide and from the National Gallery shop and the Hugh Lane Gallery shop. They are also available to purchase online from www.kellycardsireland.com. For more details on where you can purchase these cards, please contact fundraising@alone.ie.
