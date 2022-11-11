What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties this weekend?

Saturday: Plenty of cloud about on Saturday, but some hazy sunny spells are expected. After a rather damp start with patchy rain and drizzle, it looks set to become largely dry for the afternoon and evening. Staying mild with highs of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh south or southeast breezes. Generally, dry overnight apart from a few patches or light rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.
Sunday: It looks set to be mostly dry on Sunday with a mix of cloud and some hazy sunny spells. There is a chance of rain affecting some western and southwestern coastal areas at times, especially later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Rain is expected to affect parts of Munster and Connacht on Sunday night, but it looks set to be largely dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southeast breezes.
The Leitrim Litter Picker (aka Martina Healy) has been nominated for the Campaigner of the Year award.
