Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, November 12, 2022

Pat Stretton, Gubbs, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Leitrim - Suddenly. Pat will be sadly missed by his brothers Seán & Thomas and his sister Madge, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62) on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumreilly, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martina Calpin, River View, Boyle, Roscommon - November 10th, 2022- (Peacefully) in University Hospital, Galway. Pre-deceased by her parents James and Teresa, brothers Val and Joseph, sisters Mary, Catherine and Bernadette Sadly missed and remembered with love by her son Lee, daughter Charlene, grandchildren Noah, Kayden and Leah, brothers Padraig, Gabe and Cyril, sisters Monica and Ann, daughter-in-law Siobhán, son-in-law KT, nephews, nieces and a large circle of extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Marian Fuller (née Cunningham), Kanturk, Cork / Ballyconnell, Cavan- On 10th November 2022, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Marymount Hospice, Cork, after a long illness bravely borne, pre-deceased by her parents Patrick (Packie) and Bridget, much loved and sadly missed by her husband John (Seán), son Stephen, daughter Marie (Walsh), daughter-in-law Hilary, son-in-law Ross, grandchildren Anna, Darragh and Isabelle, sisters Evelyn (McCaffery), Nancy and Madge (Marks), brothers Tommy, Micháel, Pat and Seán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Grace's Funeral Home, Kanturk (P51 WDX8) on Sunday 13th, between 5 pm and 7 pm. Requiem mass on Monday 14th in St. Michael's Church Lixnaw, Co. Kerry, at 11 am, which can be viewed live at churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marymount Hospice marymount.ie donate. Mass will be offered for the repose of the soul of Marian in St Dallan’s Church, Kildallan, Co. Cavan on 4th December at 10am.

Helen Salmon (née Harkin), Killargue, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Helen Salmon (née Harkin) of New York and formerly of Killargue, Co Leitrim. Loving Sister of John & Jimmy Harkin, (Killargue Co. Leitrim), Margaret Banks (Carrowkeel, Co. Sligo), Joan McDonnell, (Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath), Bernie Healy, (Cork) & Mary Gorman, (New York). Helen's Funeral will take place in New York. A Memorial mass will take place at a later date in Killargue Co. Leitrim Funeral Arrangements Later.

Margaret Tunney, Creevy, Ballyshannon, Donegal - Peacefully, at the Ballyshannon Community Nursing Unit. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

George Mulvey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Jamestown, Leitrim / Navan, Meath - (retired staff member from Meath County Council), 10th November 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his mother Margaret, father Bernard, sister Margaret, brothers Jimmy, Brian and nephew Stephen Mulvey. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Karol and Adrienne (Navan), sons Peter and Kevin (Navan), sons-in-law Tommy and Maurice, daughters-in-law Aisling and Mary, grandchildren, Dylan, Caighlum, Anna, Kevin, Alex, Thomas, Charlie, Jamie and Georgie, brothers Tom (England), Pat (Dublin), John (New York), sisters Mary and Ann (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Jamestown and Navan. Funeral cortège will leave George’s residence on Sunday evening at 5:30 o’ clock to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown at 6 o’ clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 o’clock, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3:30 o’ clock. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice Sligo https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/ House private please.

Patrick Joseph Keane (Packie Joe), Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim - November 8th, 2022, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his beloved son, Kevin, and his parents, Thomas and Alice, his sisters, Mary Teresa, Elizabeth Ann and his brother, John Francis. Deeply regretted and much loved by his wife Brid, his beloved children Teresa, Brian, Yvonne, Alison, Edel, Pauric and John, his daughters-in-law, Tara, Patricia and Judith, his sons-in-law, Alex, Eddie and Patrick, and his 24 adoring grandchildren, his brother-in-law, Breen McDonald, his sister-in-law, Mary Keane, his nieces and nephews, his neighbours and wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Family time Saturday morning. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish HeartFoundation https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

May they all Rest in Peace.