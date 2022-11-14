Leitrim deaths - Monday, November 14, 2022

Peter Toher, Gortaclogher, Bawnboy, Cavan - Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Margaret (Maggie) and James. Sadly missed by his son Francis brother Patrick (Killeshandra), sisters Maureen Lewis (Newtownbuttler), Alice Reilly (Roslea), Gearldine Owens (Corlough), Anne McManus (Crosdonney), Breege Prior (Dunboyne), Majella Lynch (Killeshandra), Bernadette Reilly (Gortaclogher) brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his residence today Monday from 4pm until 11pm. One way system in operation entrance from Templeport resource centre.Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Patrick's church, Kilnavart for funeral mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Lizzie Lee (née McNamee), Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Longford / Cloone, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Mary Elizabeth (Lizzie) Lee née McNamee, Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford and formerly of Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Sunday, 13th November 2022, peacefully at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, surrounded by her loving family, aged 94 years. Predeceased by her husband; John, her sisters; Bridget and Kathleen and her brother; Luke. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, her son; Padraig, daughters; Mary, Brid, Rose and Anne, sons-in-law, grandchildren; Ellen, Conor, Shane and Aoife, brother; Mike-Joe, sisters; Annie and Rose, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mary Lizzie will lie in repose at her residence in Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck (Eircode N39 Y322) on Monday (14th November) from 3.00pm – 8.00pm. Remains to arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Cloone, for funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Patient Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone, or any family member. Mary Lizzie’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Emily MacGoey (née Reynolds), Clonmoney, Bunratty, Clare / Rooskey, Roscommon / Limerick - Emily died very peacefully, in Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, children Brian, Helen, John, Robert & Patrick, her 12 grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister Eithne, brothers Seamus & Finian, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her brother Andrew. Reposing in The Jubilee Chapel, Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon on Monday 14th November from 5:30pm-7pm, followed by prayers in the main Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 15th November at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Bunratty Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Care Centre. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home

Maureen McGourty (née Cassidy), Aughrim, Coolegraine, Dowra, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Maureen McGourty (nee Cassidy), Aughrim, Coolegraine, Dowra, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Bobby James. Deeply regretted by her son Seamus and partner Rachel, daughter Rosaleen and partner David, grandchildren Aoibheann, Oisin, Liam and Niamh, brothers Sean, Pat and Thomas, Sisters Elsie, Noeleen and Breege, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations, in lieu, to North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Keegan Funeral Directors, Dowra or any family member. Funeral Mass will be streamed live and may be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/TIRnRcklKjs

Martin Lynch, Shannon View, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Leitrim - 11th November 2022 (Peacefully) at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary, father Martin and brother Jim, sisters-in-law Mary and Pamela. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Brendan (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Des (England), sister Maureen (Carrick-on-Shannon), sister-in-law, Ann, niece Martina, nephews Jim, Desmond, Gary, Paul, Simon and Mark, his good friend Noel, neighbours and friends. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown on Tuesday 15th November for Mass of Christian burial at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Jamestown Cemetery.

Anne McWeeney (née O' Rourke), formerly Corlisheen, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, and London - 11th November 2022. (Peacefully) at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Jerry, brothers Brian, John, Michael and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, Pauline, Louise, Gerry and Bernie, sons-in-law John and Norman, grandchildren Claire, Laura, Michael, Shannon, Josie, Liam and Casey, sisters-in-law Carmel and Tessie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday evening 15th November from 4.30 o’clock until 6.15 o’clock with removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna arriving at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday 16th November at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/give-in-memory/

Pat Stretton, Gubbs, Drumreilly, Ballinamore, Leitrim - Suddenly. Pat will be sadly missed by his brothers Seán & Thomas and his sister Madge, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62) on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumreilly, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Kelly (née Bruen), Forest Park House, Rathdevine, Boyle, Roscommon / Keadue, Roscommon - November 11th 2022 Peacefully, aged 91, in Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Des, brother Padraig, sisters Maureen and Kathleen and son-in-law Enda Lavin. Eileen will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Mary, Dolores, Helen, John, Dympna, Denise and Ursula, sister Annie Lawrence, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal on Monday to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm with burial afterwards in Aghanagh Cemetery, Ballinafad. House private on Monday please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

Martina Calpin, River View, Boyle, Roscommon -November 10th, 2022- (Peacefully) in University Hospital, Galway. Pre-deceased by her parents James and Teresa, brothers Val and Joseph, sisters Mary, Catherine and Bernadette. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her son Lee, daughter Charlene, grandchildren Noah, Kayden and Leah, brothers Padraig, Gabe and Cyril, sisters Monica and Ann, daughter-in-law Siobhán, son-in-law KT, nephews, nieces and a large circle of extended family and friends. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment in Assylinn cemetery. (via Marian Road). Martina’s Mass will be live-streamed and can be viewed by clicking the following link https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/ . Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Martina to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Services https://www.hospice.ie/

Marian Fuller (née Cunningham), Kanturk, Cork / Ballyconnell, Cavan - On 10th November 2022, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Marymount Hospice, Cork, after a long illness bravely borne, pre-deceased by her parents Patrick (Packie) and Bridget, much loved and sadly missed by her husband John (Seán), son Stephen, daughter Marie (Walsh), daughter-in-law Hilary, son-in-law Ross, grandchildren Anna, Darragh and Isabelle, sisters Evelyn (McCaffery), Nancy and Madge (Marks), brothers Tommy, Micháel, Pat and Seán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Requiem mass on Monday 14th in St. Michael's Church Lixnaw, Co. Kerry, at 11 am, which can be viewed live at www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream/ . Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marymount Hospice marymount.ie donate. Mass will be offered for the repose of the soul of Marian in St Dallan’s Church, Kildallan, Co. Cavan on 4th December at 10am.

Helen Salmon (née Harkin), Killargue, Leitrim - The death has occurred of Helen Salmon (née Harkin) of New York and formerly of Killargue, Co Leitrim. Loving Sister of John & Jimmy Harkin, (Killargue Co. Leitrim), Margaret Banks (Carrowkeel, Co. Sligo), Joan McDonnell, (Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath), Bernie Healy, (Cork) & Mary Gorman, (New York). Helen's Funeral will take place in New York. A Memorial mass will take place at a later date in Killargue Co. Leitrim. Funeral Arrangements Later.

George Mulvey, Carrick-on-Shannon, Jamestown, Leitrim / Navan, Meath - (retired staff member from Meath County Council), 10th November 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his mother Margaret, father Bernard, sister Margaret, brothers Jimmy, Brian and nephew Stephen Mulvey. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Karol and Adrienne (Navan), sons Peter and Kevin (Navan), sons-in-law Tommy and Maurice, daughters-in-law Aisling and Mary, grandchildren, Dylan, Caighlum, Anna, Kevin, Alex, Thomas, Charlie, Jamie and Georgie, brothers Tom (England), Pat (Dublin), John (New York), sisters Mary and Ann (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends in Jamestown and Navan. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 o’clock in Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3:30 o’ clock. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice Sligo https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/ House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace.