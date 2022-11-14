Leitrim girl wins National Garda Youth Award

Amy Keogh being presented with the award
A Leitrim girl has won a National Garda Youth Award. Amy Keogh was won of six people who received the Special Achievement Award.
The gardai stated "Amy Keogh experienced setbacks in early life but has not allowed it hold her back - she cares for her young siblings, works part time and is continuing through education while also volunteering in her community in Leitrim."
On Saturday afternoon, 12th November 2022 the awards were handed out to celebrate the contributions of young people, both individually and as part of groups, for the National Garda Youth Awards 2022.
The event took place at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise and acknowledged the contributions made in a number of Garda Divisions which included Dublin, Wicklow, Kerry, Cork, Wexford, Sligo/Leitrim, Mayo/Roscommon, Longford, Kildare, Tipperary and Donegal.
This year’s awards were presented by Deputy Commissioner, Anne Marie McMahon and Assistant Commissioner, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Paula Hilman.
