Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan dies

Vicky Phelan
Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died. She died in the early hours of this morning at Milford Hospice in Limerick.
Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. She had undergone a smear test in 2011 showing no abnormalities, before her diagnosis three years later. In April 2018, she settled a High Court action for €2.5m with Clinical Pathology Labs US, without admission of liability.
She travelled on a number of occasions to the US for treatment.
Her campaigning led to the Scally Independent investigation and 2018 report into the controversy. It also led to the establishment of the 221+ support group and a State apology.
Vicky wrote a memoir Overcoming in 2019 and a documentary of her life called 'Vicky' was screened recently.
She was an inspiration to many people fighting cancer.
