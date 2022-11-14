Barber of the year awarded to Carrigallen business

Orlaith Kearney, who owns and runs ‘Orlaith’s Barber Shop’ on Main Street, Carrigallen was awarded Barber of the year at the 2022 Best Hair and Beauty Specialists Awards. Orlaith set up the popular barbershop in Carrigallen in 2011, and has been receiving rave reviews ever since. This year her customers nominated her for the prestigious award. Orlaith said she was shocked by the award on the night as she was competing against barbers from all over Connacht as well as Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.



Orlaith was awarded on September 25 at the Claydon Hotel, Galway at a glamorous ceremony. The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 is an event dedicated to those who work hard within their jobs to make us look and feel confident about our appearance. A Spokesperson for The Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2022 said: “The winners reflect the creativity and talent that flows within the profession. These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty. We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their outstanding hard work and for their amazing achievements.”

Orlaith paid tribute to her loyal customers and thanked them for their continuing support.