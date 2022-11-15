Leitrim performing strong on environmental issues - EPA report

The EPA has released a new report showing the highest and lowest-performing local authorities on their work on environmental issues such as air and water quality and waste. Leitrim makes it to the list of high performers in relation to their priorities around waste,w ater, air noise and relevant governance process in 2021. They are joined by Kildare, Dublin City, Monaghan and Finglas local authorities.

Sligo, Mayo Offaly, Wexford and Waterford performed the worst, according to the report. Across the country, most local authorities performed well in some areas, but none performed well at all 20 national priorities. These include tasks such as septic tank inspections, tackling illegal waste, air quality monitoring and handling environmental complaints.

The EPA report titled ‘Focus on Local Authority Environmental Enforcement’ indicates that water quality around Ireland is declining and the number of water complaints increased by 14% to 3,600 in 2021.

Farm inspections last year were 43% below the number carried out prior to Covid-19. No local authority ranked ‘strong’ or ‘excellent’ across five categories of water enforcement, but Leitrim, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow met the required standard in four of the five areas.

Leitrim was also one of just four local authorities to have ‘strong’ or ‘excellent’ reports in Waste enforcement. Fingal, Kildare, and Limerick were placed alongside Leitrim. Sligo was one of six counties to fail the required standards.

Almost 81,000 complaints were received by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last year, with 90% of environmental complaints being about waste or litter.