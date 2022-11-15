Leitrim represented at ITMA's major digital exhibition of Irish music in New York

Legendary Chieftains flute player Matt Molloy will launch Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA)'s major digital exhibition of Irish music in New York, 'From the Bridge', in association with the Irish Arts Center, today, Tuesday 15 November.
Leitrim will be represented at the historic event by Edwina Guckian.
As well the opportunity to meet and thank musicians and families associated with the New York digital exhibition, ITMA will also be promoting the work and ambitions of the Archive to a variety of cultural and professional organisations in the US.
