Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant expanded to rural areas of Leitrim

An expanded Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant has been launched which extneds to eligible vacant properties in more remote rural areas of Leitrim. This is in addition to the original schcem which was launched for properties in towns and villages last July.

Under the Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant €30,000 is available to homebuyers to refurbish a home which they will live in. Where a property is derelict, a maximum top-up grant amount of up to €20,000 will be available, bringing the total grant available for a derelict property up to a maximum of €50,000. The grants can also be combined with the SEAI Better Energy Home Scheme that covers works of up to €26,750.

The grant, provided through the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund, is a key action under Housing for All, the Government’s housing plan. Over 420 applications have been made nationally since the grant was initially launched on 14 July 2022.

Announcing the scheme’s expansion, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said: “The expanded Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant provides a fantastic opportunity for even more people - from every part of Leitrim - to refurbish vacant properties with the aim of converting them into their homes, enabling them to live in towns, villages and rural areas.

The updated application form, eligibility criteria and associated FAQs are available here. They provide additional information to people who would like to apply for the grant. Further information will be available from the Vacant Homes Officer in Leitrim County Council.