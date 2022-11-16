Search

16 Nov 2022

Ambitious female entrepreneurs from Leitrim sought for 15th cycle of award-winning Going for Growth programme

Application deadline this Friday, November 18

Ambitious female entrepreneurs from Leitrim sought for 15th cycle of award-winning Going for Growth programme

Aine Faughnan, Dromod Boxty and Olivia Lynch KPMG

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Nov 2022 4:05 PM

The call is now open for ambitious female entrepreneurs from Leitrim, who are looking to take their business to the next level, to apply for the latest cycle of Going for Growth, the award-winning business development initiative.

Going for Growth is a six-month part-time programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, which assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations.  There is no charge to those selected to participate. Past participants from Leitrim include Áine Faughnan of Dromod Boxty, which is based in Dromod. Áine took part in the 12th cycle of Going for Growth. 

Áine says: “Going for Growth has given me a fresh set of eyes that I needed and new possibilities I didn’t know were there before now. Meeting such amazing women along the way was a huge plus. It has been the best experience in my 5 years running the business to date.”

The programme is seeking applications from female entrepreneurs – across all sectors – who are strongly focussed on growth. Ideally, businesses should be well established. Applications will also be considered from highly innovative entrepreneurs at an earlier stage of their development if they have already generated some sales and are focused on growth in export markets. (Eligibility criteria in notes below)

Up to 60 places will be available for the 15th cycle of Going for Growth, which will run from January to June 2023. The deadline for applications is Friday, November 18, 2022. There is no charge for those selected. Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to visit the website www.goingforgrowth.com .

Those selected for the Going for Growth initiative join interactive round table sessions led by Lead Entrepreneurs. The Lead Entrepreneurs are successful business women with personal experience of growing a business. These high-profile business leaders volunteer their time to encourage participants to set and achieve personalised goals and milestones to address the opportunities and challenges they face in driving growth in their businesses.

