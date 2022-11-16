Irish Water requirements are causing delays in taking Leitrim estates in charge

The Head of Finance and Water Services in Leitrim County Council, Vincent Dwyer, has said that issues surrounding delays with taking in charge housing estates because of Irish Water requirements, has to be addressed.

Mr Dwyer told the Annual Budget meeting on Monday that when Irish Water was set up a memorandum of understanding was created where Irish Water set out a list of requirements that needed to be met for water and wastewater works and pumping stations.

Mr Dwyer acknowledged these requirements “could be very difficult to comply with”.

One issue he highlighted is the requirement by Irish Water that titles be sourced for all infrastructure.

“This can be very difficult for us (as a local authority) to look for,” he said, adding that years could have passed since the infrastructure was put in place and sorting title is often problematic.

“Irish Water has been able to stipulate the requirements and in stipulating these, they have significantly delayed the process of taking in charge estates,” Mr Dwyer told councillors.

He went on to state “There should be a default process of taking in charge by Irish Water, at the same time that the Local Authority takes the estate in charge”.

Mr Dwyer explained that the delays arising, mean that the local authority incurs additional costs.

Council Water Services transitioning to Irish Water

Leitrim county councillors have also raised concerns about the transfer of water services from the local authority to Irish Water.

Irish Water will begin to assume direct management of all water services staff from 1 January 2023. The transition is expected to be completed by June 2023.

Mr Dwyer explained that “in time we won't have caretakers and engineers (working in water services in the Council). That capacity we had previously won't be there,” he said, following the transition of staff.

“In effect the local authority will be out of water services,” he added.

At present 44 staff working in water services in Leitrim County Council are funded through Irish Water.

Cllr Brendan Barry said the transition is especially concerning for the staff who are being directly impacted by the transition.

“No one is sure how it will pan out,” he said adding “it is very regrettable that the whole service agreement (for this transition) is being brought forward”.

He said that Council staff “have a lot of local knowledge” adding that this sort of knowledge won't be the norm when water services are moved to Irish Water.

Cllr Bohan sought clarity on whether rural water services will also be transitioning to Irish Water.

She was told Leitrim County Council will continue to have responsibility for the rural water programme.

While welcoming this news, Cllr Bohan said that she could not understand the push to centralise so many services.

“This is happening with so many offices now. I rang the social welfare central office recently and I was on hold for 38 minutes. I had to hang up as I was at work.

“So much has been centralised after Covid and sending queries over email is not always suitable.”

Cllr Padraig Fallon pointed out that members of the Council supported his motion last week calling for a “structured wind down” of Irish Water.

“We all need to push this issue with all Oireachtas members. Irish Water has to be wound down,” he said.