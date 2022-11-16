Drama Festivals in Carrigallen and Manorhamilton this weekend

Next weekend will be very dramatic with both The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen and The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton hosting One Act Drama Festivals. The Corn Mill Theatre & Arts Centre, Carrigallen will host its annual One Act Drama Festival from Friday, November 18 - Sunday, November 20.



The adjudicator is Paddy Farrelly and he will analyze six groups over the three-day festival. On Friday, November 18 at 7pm Kilmuckridge Drama Group presents 'The Book Club of Little Witterington' by Joan Greening followed by Clann Machua with 'All Over The Shop' by Terry McDonagh. On Saturday, November 19 at 7pm Carrigallen welcomes Doonbeg performing 'Twilight' by John McDwyer and The Moogles will perform 'Trilogy' by Catherine McKiernan.

Sunday, November 20 at 2pm sees Theatre 3 Newtownabbey present 'A Little Something For The Ducks' by Jean Lenox Toddie and afterwards The Clarence Players will show 'Last Tango in Derriaghy' by David Tristram.

Tickets on 087 2570363 or www.cornmilltheatre.com



In The Glens Centre Manorhamilton, they also have three days of drama from November 18 - 20. Dust off your glad-rags, polish your shoes and get a front row seat to some fabulous theatrical performances! Performed by both newcomers and seasoned performers, these plays are sure to provide three nights of varied entertainment, with all proceeds going to charitable causes. The adjudicator in Manorhamilton is Declan Drohan who will be in Manorhamilton for the first time.

It all kicks off on Friday, November 18 at 8pm with The Phoenix Group's 'Deadline Dan', Wild River Group's 'With all my love,' Cong Groups 'I hate you' and Rasper Group's 'Swing.' Saturday, November 19 8pm sees Gun Powder Group's 'A bench at the edge' , Millrace Group's 'Dancing at Lunacy' and Corrafin Group's 'Visitor from Forest Hills. The festival closes on Sunday, November 20 at 8pm with Backstage Group's 'Visitor from Forest Hill,' Clann Machua's 'All over the shop,' and Black Pepper's 'From Eden.' Tickets from The Glens Centre on (071) 9855 833 or www.theglenscentre.com