Search

27 Aug 2022

Aspen Grove claims 'shock victory' at the Curragh

Aspen Grove claims 'shock victory' at the Curragh

Group Three prize for Fozzy Stack-trained youngster

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

27 Aug 2022 3:50 PM

Aspen Grove claimed a shock victory in the Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes at the Curragh.

Fozzy Stack’s filly had finished fifth and 12th on her first two competitive starts, so it was no surprise to see her go off a 66-1 rank outsider for this Group Three contest.

The daughter of American ace Justify was faced with five previous winners, with course winner Shelton and impressive Leopardstown debut winner Caroline Street the top two in the market.

But with several horses still in with a chance spread across the track racing inside the final furlong, it was Aspen Grove who finished strongest to score by a length and a quarter under Mark Enright – winning his first Group race on the Flat.

“She ran well here on Guineas weekend and we always knew she wanted further,” said Stack.

“The ground was then lightning fast here on the Friday of Derby weekend and she just didn’t let herself down on it.

“We’ll see whether we run her again or not (this season).”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media