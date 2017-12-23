Planning permission granted to Kinlough Community Development Company

Conditional planning has been granted.

Conditional planning has been granted to Kinlough Community Development Company Ltd for a development consisting of the addition of a first floor level to existing changing room building to incorporate a meeting room and an office area with all associated site works including a revised carpark layout.

Permission was further sought on the same site for the retention of the existing sports floodlight system.