Kinlough winner in “Make One Change” Campaign

The "Make One Change" campaign was piloted by the Sligo/Leitrim Parenting Support Champions in 10 schools in Sligo/Leitrim over the past few weeks and was a huge success.



In the Campaign parents and children were asked to think about small things that they could do together that would make a difference to themselves and their families. Suggestions that came back to us included: play board games, read, go for walks, eat, cook and “sit down more and cuddle.”



The local Parenting Support Champions – professionals working with children and families who are supporting Tusla’s work with parents around the country were delighted with the responses from the children and parents as well as with the cooperation from the schools.



The winners of the family cinema tickets were the Costello Family from Kinlough National School, Co. Leitrim. Well done and congratulations!



This initiative is supported by Túsla’s Partnership, Prevention and Family Support Programme as well as the Sligo Leitrim Children and Young People’s Services Committee.