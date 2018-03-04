Storm Emma
Salmon landed in the snow on River Drowes River as Storm Emma fails to get the better of Leitrim anglers
Despite the arctic conditions that have engulfed the country in recent days it has nevertheless proved to be a productive time for anglers hoping to land a big catch on the River Drowes in Kinlough.
Regarded as one of the best spots for salmon fishing in the country, Chris McGovern yesterday, Saturday, landed a 7.5lbs fish from the Mill Pool on worm.
Salmon in the snow. Chris Mc Govern with his 7.5lbs fish from the Mill Pool on worm this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ar4fn6Zgfj— Drowes Fishery (@DrowesFishery) March 3, 2018
