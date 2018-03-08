Soccer Sisters Easter Camps to be held in Manorhamilton, Ballinamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo and Kinlough

Manorhamilton, Kinlough, Drumshanbo, Ballinamore and Carrick-on-Shannon are the Leitrim venues that will each host a Women’s FAI Soccer Sisters Easter Camp.



Both the Manorhamilton and Kinlough Soccer Sisters Easter Camps will take place on Tuesday, April 3 and Wednesday, April 5. The Leitrim Women’s FAI Soccer Sisters Easter Camps promoter says “the camps are open to Girls aged 6-14.



“The participants will enjoy an action-packed two days overseen by Garda-vetted and experienced coaches. Each participant will receive a full Aviva FAI Soccer Sisters kit, which includes a limited edition jersey and a football.



“At the end of the camp, each girl will be presented with an official Aviva FAI Soccer Sisters certificate signed by a Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team player and Sue Ronan, FAI’s Head of Women’s Football.”



To register and find out more information about the Easter Camps in Manorhamilton and Kinlough please check out www.soccersisters.ie, the website for all the camps taking place in the country. The FAI advises “places are limited; so book early to avoid disappointment.” The fee per individual for the camp is ₤30.

