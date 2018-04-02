North Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival
Have a look at these stunning images of Lovely Leitrim from the Hill Walking Festival
Photo taken during the 25th annual hill walking festival by @GlensWalkingFes
The 25th annual North Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival was held over the weekend and it proved to be a huge success with large numbers taking parts in the various walks that were organised over the course of the weekend.
The stunning pictures posted on social media after the event give a glimpse of the stunning scenery that was on offer and a reminder of just how beautiful 'Lovely Leitrim' really is.
Pictures were posted over the course of the weekend offering a glimpse of the natural beauty of the region.
If you missed out on this year's festival, keep easter weekend 2019 free in your diary!
So what's your lunchtime view like? Better than ours at the Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival? Thanks @PAULKEOGH1962 for pic #LovelyLeitrim Thanks to our PRO @creevylea for getting 156 onto the Leitrim hills today @LeitrimToday @ardvarneyCL @JillianMorkan pic.twitter.com/P6b8j73XHF— Leitrim Hill Walking (@GlensWalkingFes) March 31, 2018
Delighted that our work with farmers & local community in Glenade & the #Leitrim Recreation Forum and its members @leitrimcoco @SligoWalks https://t.co/4Aeo7DK0PY has paid dividends with the inaugural event on Arroo trail today @GlensWalkingFes Many thanks to Farmers for access pic.twitter.com/a1iYjbMtps— Leitrim Development (@leitrimdevco) March 31, 2018
Food 4 the soul on the #Leitrim hills at our 25th annual hill walking festival.Thanks 2 our sponsors @TrailBlazersCK @callofthewild1 @leitrimcoco Working together to help people discover Leitrim. Big welcome to 37 visitors from An Oige #Dublin #Easter @leitrimdevco @LeitrimToday pic.twitter.com/ft5GhTAos3— Leitrim Hill Walking (@GlensWalkingFes) April 1, 2018
Enjoying the landscape in #glenade at the medium walk of the North Leitrim Glen's Walking Festival. #Easter #EasterSunday #glenswalkingfest Thanks to Sheila O Keeffe for the fantastic pics. #instaireland #visitireland #icuireland #lovesireland #igersireland #instadaily #tourismireland #irishpassion #wanderlust #walking #walkingireland #hillwalking #hiking #hikingadventures
