North Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival

Have a look at these stunning images of Lovely Leitrim from the Hill Walking Festival

Photo taken during the 25th annual hill walking festival by @GlensWalkingFes

The 25th annual North Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival was held over the weekend and it proved to be a huge success with large numbers taking parts in the various walks that were organised over the course of the weekend.

The stunning pictures posted on social media after the event give a glimpse of the stunning scenery that was on offer and a reminder of just how beautiful 'Lovely Leitrim' really is.

Pictures were posted over the course of the weekend offering a glimpse of the natural beauty of the region.

If you missed out on this year's festival, keep easter weekend 2019 free in your diary!