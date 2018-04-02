Have a look at these stunning images of Lovely Leitrim from the Hill Walking Festival

The 25th annual North Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival was held over the weekend and it proved to be a huge success with large numbers taking parts in the various walks that were organised over the course of the weekend.

The stunning pictures posted on social media after the event give a glimpse of the stunning scenery that was on offer and a reminder of just how beautiful 'Lovely Leitrim' really is.

Pictures were posted over the course of the weekend offering a glimpse of the natural beauty of the region.

If you missed out on this year's festival, keep easter weekend 2019 free in your diary!

So what's your lunchtime view like? Better than ours at the Leitrim Glens Hill Walking Festival? Thanks @PAULKEOGH1962 for pic #LovelyLeitrim Thanks to our PRO @creevylea for getting 156 onto the Leitrim hills today @LeitrimToday @ardvarneyCL @JillianMorkan pic.twitter.com/P6b8j73XHF — Leitrim Hill Walking (@GlensWalkingFes) March 31, 2018

Delighted that our work with farmers & local community in Glenade & the #Leitrim Recreation Forum and its members @leitrimcoco @SligoWalks https://t.co/4Aeo7DK0PY has paid dividends with the inaugural event on Arroo trail today @GlensWalkingFes Many thanks to Farmers for access pic.twitter.com/a1iYjbMtps — Leitrim Development (@leitrimdevco) March 31, 2018