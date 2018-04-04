Sligo/Leitrim Mountain Rescue thank public as online fundraiser established to replace stolen equipment

The Sligo/Leitrim Mountain Rescue team have expressed their gratitude to the public as they continue to receive donations following a theft from their base last Friday.

Thousands of euro worth of vital rescue equipment was stolen from the base in Sligo town.

The headquarters at Abbey Quarter South, were broken into some time between 4pm on Good Friday and 1.30pm on Easter Saturday.



Items stolen included torches, a projector, jackets, backpacks and other specialist equipment vital for undertaking search and rescue operations.



The thieves also forced open a number of lockers at the base, causing significant damage.



Sligo Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, or anyone who may have been approached and offered any of the above items for sale, to contact them immediately on (071) 9157000 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

