Significant drop in crime in Kinlough last year

Reported Crime statistics for Kinlough show a drop in the number of offences in the area.

There was a significant drop in the number of offences under the threats/assaults/harassents. In 2016 23 offences were recorded, this dropped to 11 in 2017.

Burglaries were also down over the last 12 months in this area with 14 reported in 2016 and 8 for the whole of 2017.

Drug offences were also down significantly falling from 7 in 2016 to 2 in 2017. Offences under damage to property and the environment also fell to 9 in 2017, half of the number recorded in 2016.