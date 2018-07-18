Glorious sunshine for Tullaghan's Chicken Run fundraiser

Amidst glorious sunshine on Friday evening July 13 a large crowd gathered at Tullaghan Community Centre for their Chicken Run in aid of the development of Tullaghan Cross Field.



A great evening's entertainment was had with Chicken Races, BBQ, Face Painting, Bouncy Castle, Lucky Dip and plenty of old style games and activities.



The organisers would like to thank all the sponsors O’Donnell’s Bar Cliffoney, McGarrigles Bundoran, The Diamond Bar and The Dew Drop Inn Tullaghan, Anglers Rest Kinlough, McGurran Oil Tullaghan, Justin Warnock, Tullaghan Service Station, Peter and Dolores Byrne (Tent Lodge), Early’s Bar Kinlough, Michael Goodwin, Simpsons Bundoran, Pill Box Bundoran, McGaherns Butchers Ballyshannon, Eamon Barrett, Pete Craig, Meg Rybicki (festival ink), Louise Collins and Pauline McGovern.



A huge thanks to all the volunteers who helped the committee on the night.

