'Kids go Free' on Local Link services in Leitrim

All children and young people up to 19 years of age can avail of the free travel on any of the Local Link services provided in Leitrim until Monday, July 30.



The ‘Kids go Free’ promotion encourages families, children and teens to use the over 1,000 Local Link services provided nationally for their leisure activities, and to get out and about in rural areas in advance of children returning to school following the summer holidays.



It also highlights the viable public transport options available to all age groups in local and rural areas across Ireland and serves as a reminder that rural services form a permanent and critical part of Ireland’s public transport system.



Funded under the Rural Transport Programme, Local Link passenger numbers have continued to increase with over 1.9m passengers accessing rural transport services in 2017. That was an increase of almost 6% compared to 2016.



Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, said, “Now that children are off school, we hope that as many families as possible use Local Link services within their locality to experience all the exciting events and festivals taking places across the regions.” This promotion is part of a wider ‘Kids Go Free’ campaign across all modes of public transport.



More information on the offer can be found online at www.locallink.ie

