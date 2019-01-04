€370,000 in Funding Announced for 217 projects in Sligo and Leitrim under the Community Enhancement Programme

Fine Gael TD Tony McLoughlin has welcomed the allocation of almost €370,000 in funding for 217 projects across Sligo and Leitrim this morning by Minister Michael Ring.

He claimed that this is yet another indication of how Fine Gael are spreading the gains of the recovery nationwide and how important we feel rural regeneration is going forward.

The funding has been allocated under the Community Enhancement Programme (CEP) for 2019. The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups and is targeted towards enhancing facilities in disadvantaged communities.

Read Also: Leitrim's Spark Programme is looking for businesses to get involved in 2019

The CEP supports a range of investment in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly.

Typical enhancements under the Programme include the renovation of community centres and community amenities; improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces; and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community. The Programme has also supported energy efficient upgrades, developing community gardens, provision of

defibrillators, CCTV, and sports and IT equipment.

In Sligo 121 projects will receive €250,709 in funding and in Leitrim 96 projects will receive €118,270.

Among the groups in Leitrim that were awarded funding are: Ballinamore Men's Shed (€4,000); Aughavas Parish Improvement Scheme (€3,000); Bornacoola Community Development Association (€3,000); Bredagh Old School Committee (€5,500); Carrick Rowing Club (€3,000); Cloone Community Centre (€5,000); Cloone Defibrillator Group (€3,000); Dromahair Development Association (€5,282); Dromahair Community Playschool (€10,000); Drumsna Development Association (€3,000); Drumsna Boxing Club (€3,000); Drumreilly Community Centre Committee (€6,000); Drumkeerin Youth Cafe (€10,000); Dun na Bo Residents Association (€5,757); YKEA Youth Club, Mohill (€5,757); Tullaghan Development Association (€3,000); South Leitrim Neighbourhood Youth Project (€4,000); North Leitrim Women's Centre (€8,951); Newtownmanor Community Development (€3,000); Mothers Union, Manorhamilton (€1,000); Mohill Family Support Centre CLG (€3,000); Mohill Community Network (€3,000); Manorhamilton Tennis Club (€3,000); Leitrim Village Active Age Group (€3,000); Leitrim Association for People with Disabilities (€3,000); Kinlough Tidy Towns (€1,000); Kinlough Community Development (€3,000); Kiltyclogher Community Council (€3,000); Killargue Community Development (€3,120); Keeldra Lake Amenity Development (€7,500); Gorvagh Community Centre (€3,000); Gortletteragh Community Development (€3,000).

Read Also:

Planning refused for new nursing home in Carrick-on-Shannon