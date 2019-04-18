Large numbers expected for North Leitrim Glens Hillwalking Festival

Large numbers are expected to participate in the annual North Leitrim Glens Hillwalking Festival which takes place in spectacular scenic settings on this Easter Saturday and Sunday from the event’s headquarters in Glenfarne’s Rainbow Ballroom of Romance.

The local Holey Soles Hillwalking Club is once again driving force for the Festival. Registration for the Hillwalking events will be in the Rainbow Ballroom each day prior to particular walk chosen by each participant.

Saturday’s Long Walk (15km) will be on Cuilcagh Mountain and on the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ from the Bellvalley Gap in Glangelvin. The Medium Walk (13km) on Saturday will also take place on the Cuilcagh Mountain via ‘The Stairway to Heaven’ Boardwalk, starting near Pollawaddy.

Easter Sunday’s Long Walk (16km) will take place on the Glenfarne Plateau starting in Moneenlum townland. Meantime Easter Sunday’s (10km) will also be on the Glenfarne Plateau and is starting at Moneenlum.

The Hillwalking Festival’s Ramble (9km) on Sunday will be in Glenfarne Demesne and Forest going to Lough MacNean.

