Five lucky winners claim €1k in Kinlough pitch development draw

Over the past year Kinlough Community Development Co have worked tirelessly redeveloping the community pitch and extending the car park.

They embarked on an exciting fundraising campaign last May, where people were invited to Make your Mark on the Park and secure a square of the pitch and their name dedicated on a plaque. All ticket purchasers were also included in a €5,000 prize draw.

On Easter Monday night at halftime at the weekly Bingo in Kinlough Community Centre, the draw was made for the five prizes of €1,000 from the €100 tickets for Make your Mark on the Park. After an incredibly busy final week, excitement levels were high!

https://t.co/lifBGgPg0x Well done to all — Melvin Gaels (@melvingaels) April 24, 2019

Chairman Noel McGowan thanked all who have supported this initiative and local Garda Alan McGroary was on hand to be the independent adjudicator and ticket picker.

Congratulations to the following five lucky people - Fr. Thomas Woods, Kinlough; Pat Clancy, Gorteendarragh; Padraic McGloin, Millbrook; Sean McNulty, Glenade and Colm Harley, London.

We would like to thank all who have supported to date and a special mention and thank you to our ticket sellers who have put in a trojan effort week in week out for the past year.

If you would still like to Make your Mark on the Park we would be delighted. Anyone can still place a name to be dedicated at any stage. We are also looking for further business sponsors to take out sponsorship of a pitch-side sign. We still have ambitious plans and work continues apace.

See list of current Sponsors on www.kinloughcommunitycentre.wordpress.com and also details on how to donate.