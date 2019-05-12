Tullaghan's Wild Atlantic Way coastal run/walk

Walkers and runners are being urged to put their best foot forward as Tullaghan Development Association hosts a 5K run and 10K run/walk along the beautiful coast road of Tullaghan on Sunday next, May 19th.

Kicking things off will be a 5K fun run at 11am beginning at the Tullaghan Community Centre.

The new working group of Tullaghan Tidy Towns has been busy over the last few months clearing and tidying up the and planting. They hope that Sunday's run and walk will get the ball rolling will see as many people as possible to come along and see the stunning coastline of Leitrim.

Register on the day from 10.30am – Adults €10, children €5 and families €20.

Refreshments will be provided.

All proceeds will be going towards Tullaghan community projects including the development of the Crossfield into a people’s park, with a total cost of €115,000, and €92,000 coming from Leitrim County Council. Construction starting very soon.