Fantastic Stoneywood’s Festival planned in Kiltyclogher

The Stoneywood’s Festival, which will feature a fantastic weekend of music and fun, takes place from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7 all over Kiltyclogher.

It is the fourth annual Festival that the North Leitrim village is promoting this summer. The Festival opens on Friday night, July 5 with Arigna award winning writer, Brian Leyden; highly acclaimed Kila musician Dee Armstrong as well as local writer and poet, Trish Bennett.

Eurovision winner, Charlie McGettigan Drumshanbo and Friends will be the top of the Stoneywood’s Festival bill on Saturday night, July 6 in Kiltyclogher Community Centre at 8pm.

Meantime among the other events that will take place in Kiltyclogher on Saturday, July 6 are a children’s treasure hunt at 2pm; an art workshop at 3.30pm; an Open Mic event from 2pm to 6pm and a candlelight vigil in Kiltyclogher Heritage Centre from 5pm to 7pm.

The festival events in Kiltyclogher on Sunday, July 7 will commence with a Blessing of the Graves ceremony after the 11.30am Mass in St Patrick’s Church, which will be followed immediately afterwards with a cake sale, plus tea and coffee, in the Heritage Centre.

Then a Family Fun Day programme will get underway in Kiltyclogher at 1pm. It will include a Brexit Tractor Run; tug-of-war and much more. Sunday will wrap up for Festival patrons with a Pub Quiz that will take place in McGriskins, starting at 8.30pm.

During the festival weekend there will be music events and sessions all over Kiltyclogher at various venues. Issuing a warm welcome to come along to all that will be happening from July 5 to July 7 in Kilty, the festival organisers say “don’t miss what promises to be a great weekend.”

Full details of the Stoneywood’s Festival are available on its Facebook page. Meantime the charity that this year’s Stoneywood’s Festival will be supporting is the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund, which greatly assists families with the costs of returning the remains of their loved, who die tragically abroad.

Read Also: Boyle singer & songwriter plays in Gurteen centre

Read Also: Babies takes over the The Dock this July