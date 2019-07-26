Leitrim County Council says funding application will be resubmitted for works on Lennox's Bridge

After disappointment last year, Leitrim County Council is hoping to secure funding for a Specific Improvement Grant for Lennox's Bridge near Kinlough.

In 2018 a funding application was submitted to the department but it was unsuccessful. The council has confirmed that a new application will be submitted for consideration in 2020.

The news came after Cllr Justin Warnock highlighted the 'dangerous condition' of the R280 between the L2079 (Moy Road) and Lennox's Bridge at the recent Manorhamilton municipal district meeting.

Cllr Warnock asked if a road design had been progressed for the stretch of road between Kinlough and Bundoran and asked if works could be funded through the European Structural and Investment Fund for this strategic route.

He was told that a design has not been progressed for this section of road as the council has “no funding for such a project”.

“Our priority at present, in this section of road, is for a Specific Improvement Grant for Lennox's Bridge,” said district engineer, Marie Mulligan.

While welcoming the resubmission of a funding application for Lennox's Bridge, Cllr Warnock said he was “extremely disappointed” that a road design has not been progressed for the R280.

“There are 600m of bends, probably the most dangerous bends, on the most busy road in North Leitrim,” he said.

He said that Moy Road is used by a lot of farmers accessing a veterinary clinic and said it is “only a matter of time before an accident will occur”.

He stressed the need for “proper road infrastructure” between Bundoran and Kinlough for the economic and tourist growth of the area.

Cllr Felim Gurn agreed noting that 10,000 people are accessing Bundoran on weekends in the Summer and “works are needed to allow safe access to these tourists to Leitrim.”

Cllr Sean McDermott, Cllr Padraig Fallon and Cllr Frank Dolan also called for works to be prioritised with Cllr Dolan observing the “R280 is the most important road running through the heart of Leitrim.”

Cllr Warnock concluded discussions noting: “Hopefully when Lennox's Bridge is done a proper plan will be made and this road will be done as well, so that it will all be done right.”