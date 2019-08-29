Ballyshannon Men's Shed make donation of bird boxes to Sligo University Hospital

Ballyshannon Men’s Shed has kindly donated bird boxes to be placed in suitable locations around Sligo University Hospital, for the enjoyment of both patients and staff.

The hospital is a participant in An Taisce’s Green-Campus Programme which aims to foster environmental awareness in everyday activities while also enhancing sustainability under a number of themes such as energy, litter/waste and biodiversity.

One of the areas the hospital has been looking at as part of the sustainability and biodiversity theme, is attracting birds and other wildlife to some of the green areas around the hospital.

Domhnall McLoughlin, Assistant General Manager at the hospital said, “The Ballyshannon Men’s Shed members have been very generous in building and donating the bird boxes to the hospital and we hope these will attract a number of species of birds into the green areas of the hospital by providing places for them to nest.

“The quality of the bird boxes is testament to the workmanship of the Ballyshannon Men’s Shed Group. The men have been very supportive of the hospital and we are grateful to them for assisting our efforts towards a Green Campus.”