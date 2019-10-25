Community Projects in Carrick-on-Shannon and Rossinver ready for 2019 National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Representatives from two Leitrim community organisations, Breffni Community Development and Rossinver Community Development, have presented to the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019 judging panel as part of the final process of the competition.

Attention now turns to the Awards event which takes place next Saturday, November 2. The judging panel, chaired by broadcaster and businesswoman Norah Casey, recently spent two days in Athlone meeting the 36 finalists from all over Ireland, who each received their trophy for being a national finalist.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

The aim of Breffni Family Resource Centre is to help combat disadvantage by supporting the functioning of the family unit. They provide services and supports to families, lone parent families, men, women, youth, the elderly and others in need of support within the catchment area of South Leitrim and some parts of Roscommon.

These supports and services uphold the community development ethos and the principle of inclusiveness, both central to the values of the Centre. Breffni Family Resource Centre will be in the Community category at the awards.

Pictured are Mary Daly, Teresa Condron and Betty Duignan from Rossinver Community Development Company who are among the 36 finalists from all over Ireland in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019. The awards final will take place on Saturday, November 2 in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin. Each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000. Photo Martina Regan

Rossinver Community Development Company is a community led rural organisation with a focus on serving older people who are living in the hinterland of North Leitrim, South Donegal, Fermanagh, West Cavan and North Sligo.

This community project is a telephone and visiting befriending service for older and vulnerable people. Begun in 2008, the philosophy behind the project is simple: supporting older people to remain connected to their community, be safe and secure, ease their isolation, provide signposting and support, and reassurance for family members. Rossinver Community Development will contest the Health & Wellbeing category at the awards.

The awards have six categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced on the night at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced at a Gala Awards event in the Clayton Burlington Hotel in Dublin on Saturday, November 2.

The judging panel also included Nuala Carey, Lotto presenter Michael Hayes, Head of Marketing at the National Lottery, Paul Bradley, PR & Corporate Communications Manager of the National Lottery, Jennifer Crowe, CSR manager of the National Lottery and Seamus Griffin, CEO of the Griffin Retail Group and representing the National Lottery Retail Council. The judging took place in the Hodson Bay Hotel.

Awards chairman Norah Casey said the judging panel had an incredibly hard job deciding on the winners for the awards and said: “We were blown away by the 36 presentations. Each of the groups we met are doing amazing work in their communities and were all winners in their own rights.

The work that is being done all over Ireland with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding is truly humbling and outstanding. I wish the representatives from all 36 organisations all the best of luck on the night.”

More information on the finalists and the National Lottery Good Causes Awards can be found at www.lottery.ie/goodcausesawards.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago.

In 2018 alone, more than €228 million was raised; the equivalent of €620,000 a day in support for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.