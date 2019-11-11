Anger as Wild Atlantic Way passport fails to include Leitrim sites

Cllr Justin Warnock has expressed his anger and disappointment at the failure of those behind the Wild Atlantic Way passport to include locations within Co Leitrim.

The Wild Atlantic Way passes through the northern most tip of Co Leitrim and Cllr Warnock said that despite this, no part of the county has been included in the new Wild Atlantic Way passport.

The initiative includes 188 places along the Wild Atlantic Way where those visiting the area can visit and get their passport stamped.

"When the Wild Atlantic Way was launched they didn't initially include Leitrim even though it passes through Leitrim and now here we have the passport being promoted and it again, doesn't include our county," he said.

"Leitrim has been overlooked again. I find it very disappointing. Sites in Kinlough and Tullaghan should be included," he said.