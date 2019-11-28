€9,080 in funding to be shared across 35 groups in Leitrim
Pictured at the Age and Opportunity launch of funding for physical activity for older people (l-r) John Treacy, Sport Ireland; Mary O'Brien; Martin Brennan and Sue Guildea of Age and Opportunity
35 groups across Leitrim are set to benefit from a share of €9,080 in funding allocated under the Go for Life National Grant Scheme.
The grants scheme is a combined initiative from Age and Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €9,080 across 35 groups in Leitrim. Nationwide over 1,000 groups will receive grants totaling almost €300,000.
Brendan Griffin, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, said: “ Go for Life is doing a wonderful job of providing opportunities for older people to enjoy all the benefits that participation can bring”
Speaking at the launch, John Treacy, chief executive of Sport Ireland, added: “This year we received the highest number of applications in the history of the grant allocation, which shows the growing enthusiasm and appetite for physical activity in older age-groups.”
The successful Leitrim groups are:
- 99 Club Active Age Group ARA
- Annaduff ICA
- Aughavas ICA
- Aughavas/Cloone Active Age
- Ballinamore Active Age ARA
- Ballinamore Sean O'Hesling GAA
- Ballinamore Women's Group
- Carrick-on-Shannon Active Age
- Cloone ICA
- Club Cluainin Active Age Group Manorhamilton ARA
- Cornyeolus Women's Group
- Dromahair Wednesday Club ARA
- Drumreilly Active Age Group
- Drumshanbo ICA
- Eslin Women's Group
- Fenagh Active Age ARA
- Glencar Feel Good Club
- Glencar ICA
- Glenfarne Active Age group ARA
- Glenfarne ICA
- Golden Age Group Annaduff / Drumsna
- Gortletteragh Autumn Club ARA
- Killargue Community Development Association
- Killenummery Womens Group
- Kiltoghert Women's Group
- Kiltyclogher Feel Good Club aka active age club
- Leitrim Development Company
- Leitrim Village ICA
- Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club
- Mohill Active Age
- Mohill Day Care
- Mohill ICA
- RehabCare Leitrim
- Thursday Club
- Tullaghan Development Association
