€9,080 in funding to be shared across 35 groups in Leitrim

35 groups across Leitrim are set to benefit from a share of €9,080 in funding allocated under the Go for Life National Grant Scheme.

The grants scheme is a combined initiative from Age and Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute €9,080 across 35 groups in Leitrim. Nationwide over 1,000 groups will receive grants totaling almost €300,000.



Brendan Griffin, Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, said: “ Go for Life is doing a wonderful job of providing opportunities for older people to enjoy all the benefits that participation can bring”



Speaking at the launch, John Treacy, chief executive of Sport Ireland, added: “This year we received the highest number of applications in the history of the grant allocation, which shows the growing enthusiasm and appetite for physical activity in older age-groups.”

The successful Leitrim groups are:

- 99 Club Active Age Group ARA

- Annaduff ICA

- Aughavas ICA

- Aughavas/Cloone Active Age

- Ballinamore Active Age ARA

- Ballinamore Sean O'Hesling GAA

- Ballinamore Women's Group

- Carrick-on-Shannon Active Age

- Cloone ICA

- Club Cluainin Active Age Group Manorhamilton ARA

- Cornyeolus Women's Group

- Dromahair Wednesday Club ARA

- Drumreilly Active Age Group

- Drumshanbo ICA

- Eslin Women's Group

- Fenagh Active Age ARA

- Glencar Feel Good Club

- Glencar ICA

- Glenfarne Active Age group ARA

- Glenfarne ICA

- Golden Age Group Annaduff / Drumsna

- Gortletteragh Autumn Club ARA

- Killargue Community Development Association

- Killenummery Womens Group

- Kiltoghert Women's Group

- Kiltyclogher Feel Good Club aka active age club

- Leitrim Development Company

- Leitrim Village ICA

- Manorhamilton Community Tennis Club

- Mohill Active Age

- Mohill Day Care

- Mohill ICA

- RehabCare Leitrim

- Thursday Club

- Tullaghan Development Association