Happy Christmas from the staff of the Leitrim Observer

With Christmas upon us I, as editor of the Leitrim Observer, and on behalf of the staff would like to wish all our readers, advertisers and correspondents a very Happy Christmas.

It has been an eventual year in the county with many ups and downs, joy and sorrow but no matter what the strong sense of community thrives and succeeds in every corner of this wonderful county of all.

Above all we ask people to stay safe this Christmas, to heed all the warnings about drinking and driving to ensure we all get home safe and sound at the end of the day.

Already this year there has been too much loss of life on our roads. We must do all we can to avoid more tragedy - do not be that person to bring misery to a family.

We would also like to ask our readers to keep an eye on our elderly this festive season - many may be on their own and your visit maybe the only one they receive over the Christmas period.

Here in the Observer, at this time of year, we would like to thank you all for the support you have given to your weekly newspaper.

It is a time of change for the print media worldwide but because of your support the Observer continues to succeed and establish itself as the premier news site in your community.

This is greatly aided by our many advertisers who continue to acknowledge the value of this paper.

Our local correspondents provide the backbone of this publication and without fail provide news from your area, week in, week out. Their hard work and dedication cannot be underestimated. So thank you all, this support ensures the future of quality journalism.

Once again we the staff of the Observer wish you all a very Happy Christmas and a safe and healthy New Year.