Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?
Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.
Homeinstead have vacancies for Caregivers in the following areas of Leitrim - Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo, Ballinamore, Mohill, Manorhamilton and Kinlough.
Carrick Studio are currently looking for a flexible, part time Administrator.
The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon requires: Chefs and Chefs Assistants, Coffee Shop Assistants and Bar Personnel.
County Leitrim Job Club are holding their first job seeking skills programme of 2020 in The Hive, Carrick-on-Shannon from January 14 to February 7.
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.
