Kinlough Community Development Company express thanks

Kinlough Community Development Company would like to thank everyone who has supported the pitch development and dressing rooms upgrade to date.

Work is progressing very well but there is still a lot more to be done. New fencing/dugouts, new goalposts, resurfacing the car park, kitchen upgrade in the community centre and the completion of the first floor dressing room project have all still to be carried out. We have no doubt there is still a lot of hard work to be done but when complete we hope to have facilities that everyone can be proud of.

The Community Centre and sports facilities are the hub of the village and we want that to flourish in the years ahead.

Our local community has played a huge role in the development with their fantastic support of our fundraising efforts.

Our fundraising committee are currently organising another terrific event 'The Chaser' on Friday, April 3. It will be an ideal opportunity for families to socialise, meet friends and perhaps win some money as well. It is hoped the main football field will open in 2020.

Our project engineer believes it may be ready in late May or mid June but that it totally depends on weather conditions and on how grass growth is progressing. We will monitor the situation on a regular basis and wait for the engineer and contractor to give the green light.

Thanks again to all the people and businesses for their continued support and patience and don't forget if you would like to help with fundraising or as a volunteer in any way you can contact any committee members listed. Good luck and good health for a busy 2020.

Kinlough Community Development Company, Chairman: Noel McGowan; Secretary: Bernardine Connolly; Treasurer: Justin Warnock; Fundraising Committee - Chairman: Pat Gallagher; Secretary: Martin McCarron, Treasurer: Katherine Williams.